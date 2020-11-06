Ginger Goes to War in this Filthy Rich Exclusive Sneak Peek

Filthy Rich debuted with a bang and the Monreauxes have only gotten wilder as the season has gone on. Now five episodes into Season 1, it’s easy to see why the show is such an addictive guilty pleasure — between the burning mansions, secret families, religious hypocrisy, and husbands rising from the dead, how can any of us look away? This exclusive clip from Episode 6 of the Fox drama, “Hebrews 9:15”, gives us yet another reason not to.

After Margaret Monreaux (Kim Cattrall) shuts down Ginger’s (Melia Kreiling) camsite, Ginger storms into the studio to show the family all the women they’ve put out of work thanks Margaret’s schemes and tells the family quite firmly exactly where they stand. “Look at you all,” says Ginger. “Like an off brand cast of Wizard of Oz.” If Margaret is Dorothy, Franklin (Steve Harris) is the Tin Man, Eric (Corey Cott) is the Scarecrow, Becky (Olivia Macklin) is the Cowardly Lion, and Rose (Aubrey Dollar) is Toto riding around in her mother’s basket. When Margaret offers Ginger a job to bring her into the fold — in addition to a half-assed apology — Ginger heatedly declares that she’s never going to join the family and become part of the problem.

There does seem to be one family member who actually wants Ginger there though, and only time will tell if Rose can chip away at Ginger’s armor. Tune in on Monday to find out what happens next!

