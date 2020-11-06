Gaming Exclusives: What’s Coming with the Release of Next-Gen Consoles?

In November 2020, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will hit the market. While each are considerably more powerful than their respective predecessors, exclusive content could determine their success. Throughout the 21st century, platform-specific developments have become increasingly common, and that trend looks to set to stay for the foreseeable future. So, let’s take a look at some of the most highly-anticipated titles that will be available across both platforms following their pending release.

Potential to Determine Consumer Decisions

Given that division exists through console exclusives, their continued existence is likely to have a considerable impact on consumer choices over the coming months. Sony’s PS5 – which is set for release on November 12th – has already had numerous compatible exclusive confirmed. Primarily, this includes Grand Turismo 7, which is the latest in the ever-popular racing series. Furthermore, Push Square reports that God of War Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and several other titles will also only be available on the PS5.

By comparison, many pre-existing Xbox franchises will also continue on the Series X. As expected, Halo and Forza will make the switch to the next-gen console, while Tom’s Guide reports that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is set to be an Xbox exclusive. Not only that, but prospective gamers will also be able to enjoy Fable 4, which is forecast to be a new beginning for the series. Although the upcoming release in the franchise will also be available on PC, regarding the console market, it’s exclusive to the Microsoft platform.

Will Exclusives Help to Regain Market Superiority?

For much of the last few years, there’s been a discussion regarding the morality of console exclusives. Irrespective of individual opinions regarding their existence, it’s hard to dispute that they play a pivotal role in pre-release marketing strategies and reinforcing platform identity.

Collectively, however, both Microsoft and Sony will be optimistic that their refined approach to game development will help the console market re-establish itself as the gaming industry’s leading platform. As per figures from Mobile Marketer, mobile gaming accounted for 60 percent of the global gaming sector’s revenues in 2019, highlighting its new-found popularity. Fundamentally, consoles are seeking to use exclusives as a means of combating the undeniable convenience of smartphones. That said, mainstream gaming platforms will struggle to match the mobile market’s genre diversity, even in spite of device-specific releases.

Consider the Games That Matter Most

While deciding whether to buy the PS5 or Xbox Series X is unlikely to be a straightforward task, it’s advisable to spend some time mulling over what’s most important to you. There’s no denying that console exclusives do create a sense of division within the industry, but they also place an emphasis on consumer loyalty through continually developing much-loved franchises.