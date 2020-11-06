Future Claims He’s BROKE, Jewelry Fake, Lives In Tiny 2 Room Apt In Atlanta!!

Rapper Future is claiming that he’s nearly flat broke, in new court documents filed in his latest child support case, with his 9th babys mother Eliza Reign, has confirmed.

The child support battle is heating up and Eliza’s attorney recently filed a motion to have Future held in contempt of court for allegedly providing fraudulent info about his finances.

So what did he do? Well according to Eliza’s team, Future has been trying to downplay his lavish lifestyle in court to minimize the amount of child support he’ll have to pay Eliza for their 1-year-old daughter.

According to court docs, Future testified in court that he stays in a “small” two bedroom, two bathroom home in Atlanta and isn’t sure if he rents or owns the property as he said he lets his “business manager handle all my business.”

Future also claimed in court documents that he does not own and expensive jewelry, and that all the jewelry that you see him with is fake.

Eliza and her lawyer are waiting to see how the court handles Future’s admissions.