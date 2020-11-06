Five NFL players flying under the radar

The 2020 NFL regular season has reached the midway point and contenders are beginning to separate themselves from pretenders. And on a more individual basis, stars are beginning to separate themselves from the under-performers.

But there is somewhat of a middle ground.

There are some players who are performing well but still somehow avoiding the limelight. Here’s a quick look at five such players.

5. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

A second-round pick of the Colts in April, Jonathan Taylor was somewhat of an afterthought entering the season. He was originally slated to serve as the backup to Marlon Mack, the team’s leading rusher in 2019, but a ruptured Achilles ended Mack’s season and changed the plans in Indianapolis. Taylor was thrust into the starting role and he’s done nothing but quietly excel. Through eight weeks, Taylor leads the Colts with 389 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and is on pace to finish just shy of the 900-yard mark. However, should Taylor’s workload increase over the second half of the season, we may see him finish in the top 15 (or even top 10) in rushing league-wide.