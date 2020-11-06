Filmfare Spotlight: Maanvi Gagroo on the success of Four More Shots, trolls and body positivity

















One of the first web series that dealt with female friendships and struggles in today’s society, Four More Shots struck a chord with the masses and made the four lead actors OTT sensations over night. One of the most critically acclaimed performances from the show was of Maanvi Gagroo as Siddhi.

In today’s episode of Filmfare Spotlight, host Rahul Gangwani chats with her about her journey into the OTT space and how Four More Shots changed her career for good. She also spoke keenly of her co-stars over the years and talked about who she is the closest to from her Four More Shots gang.

In addition to the success, Maanvi also spoke of her new found insecurity after she joined the industry when people started to tell her to work on her body. While she maintained a rigid head space to not care what the world said, she did find it odd how people find it normal to comment on someone’s body.

Watch her talk about all this and share many fun anecdotes from the sets on today’s episode.