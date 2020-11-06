Fed calling for more stimulus is ‘code for buy Bitcoin,’ says Winklevoss By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

Fed calling for more stimulus is ‘code for buy Bitcoin,’ says Winklevoss

The United States Federal Reserve is still unintentionally advertising , as Chair Jerome Powell argues for more money printing.

In a tweet on Nov. 6, Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder of exchange Gemini, said that Powell’s latest speech this week was “code for buy Bitcoin.”

Fed balance sheet since 2007. Source: Federal Reserve