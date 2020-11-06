Families of YNW Melly’s Alleged Victims Sue Him For Wrongful Death

YNW Melly and fellow group member and YNW Bortlen were arrested for shooting and killing of rapper Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. Now — and now their families are suing Melly for wrongful death.

According to TMZ, Williams’ and Thomas’ estates have filed wrongful death lawsuits seeking damages in the “millions or tens of millions of dollars or more,” according to court documents.

Anthony Williams’ estate claims that Melly murdered him over money and that Melly’s manager moved Melly from the scene of the crime.

YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen were arrested in February 2019 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Bortlen was also charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. Bortlen is currently out on bail.

The trial was scheduled for July 2nd but has been delayed thanks to COVID-19. If found guilty, the young men could be looking at the death penalty. They both maintain their innocence.