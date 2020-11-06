Families of YNW Melly’s Alleged Victims Sue Him For Wrongful Death

YNW Melly and fellow group member and YNW Bortlen were arrested for shooting and killing of rapper Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. Now — and now their families are suing Melly for wrongful death.

According to TMZ, Williams’ and Thomas’ estates have filed wrongful death lawsuits seeking damages in the “millions or tens of millions of dollars or more,” according to court documents.

Anthony Williams’ estate claims that Melly murdered him over money and that Melly’s manager moved Melly from the scene of the crime.

