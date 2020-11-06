Facebook says it will demote debunked claims about voting on Facebook and Instagram and limit distribution of Facebook Live streams related to the election (Jessica Guynn/USA Today)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Jessica Guynn / USA Today:

Facebook says it will demote debunked claims about voting on Facebook and Instagram and limit distribution of Facebook Live streams related to the election  —  Facebook is deploying “break glass,rdquo; measures to restrict the flow of election misinformation as civil unrest grows during the wait …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR