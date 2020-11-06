Ezekiel Elliott doubtful vs. Steelers with hamstring strain?

Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he was focused on limiting Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott during Sunday afternoon’s game in Texas.

Tomlin may not have much to worry about.

As Todd Archer explained for ESPN, coach Mike McCarthy admitted that Elliott has been limited in practice this week after he suffered a hamstring strain during last weekend’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He’s got a hamstring that we’re just being smart with,” McCarthy explained. “That’s why he was limited [Thursday], feels better today. But our work [Saturday] will tell us a lot and we’ll take it all the way to the pregame workout.”

Second-year pro Tony Pollard is second on the Cowboys with 149 rushing yards and a touchdown on 38 attempts and would shift up the depth chart if Elliott isn’t available against Pittsburgh.

“Tony Pollard is ready for as much or any role we need him,” McCarthy said. “I’ve been impressed with him the last three weeks. He’s played very well.”

McCarthy has plenty of reasons to embrace excess caution regarding his star ball-carrier. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the year, and backup Andy Dalton is on the reserve/COVID 19 list through at least the weekend. Either journeyman veteran Garrett Gilbert or unproven commodity Cooper Rush will start under center for the 2-6 Cowboys versus the unbeaten Steelers.

McCarthy hadn’t confirmed his choice as of early Friday afternoon.