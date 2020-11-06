‘Extreme greed’ and FOMO taking hold as BTC nudges $16K By Cointelegraph

has just powered up to its highest price since Jan. 8, 2018, knocking on the door of $16,000 as FOMO grips the markets once again.

In a move upward that has added more than 12% over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin prices touched their highest levels in 33 months, reaching $15,980 during early trading in Asia today on Nov. 6, according to Tradingview.com.