‘Extreme greed’ and FOMO taking hold as BTC nudges $16K By Cointelegraph

‘Extreme greed’ and FOMO taking hold as BTC nudges $16K
has just powered up to its highest price since Jan. 8, 2018, knocking on the door of $16,000 as FOMO grips the markets once again.
In a move upward that has added more than 12% over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin prices touched their highest levels in 33 months, reaching $15,980 during early trading in Asia today on Nov. 6, according to Tradingview.com.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.