Exclusive: RNC seeking to raise at least $60 million to fund Trump legal challenges

By Jarrett Renshaw and Aram Roston

() – The Republican National Committee has reached out to donors as it seeks to raise at least $60 million to fund legal challenges brought by President Donald Trump over the results of the U.S. presidential election, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states following the Nov. 3 election pitting the president against Democrat Joe Biden.

“They want $60 million,” said a Republican donor who received solicitations from the RNC.

