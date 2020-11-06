Exclusive: Maanvi Gagroo recalls how she got conscious of her body after joining the industry

Maanvi Gagroo started her career with a Disney show and is now ruling the OTT space with her show Four More Shots Please. She’s also made a mark at the movies with films like Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Ujda Chaman. With a long way to go and a bright future ahead, Maanvi looked back at the time of her life when people told her she wasn’t fit to play the lead role.

In today’s episode of Filmfare Spotlight, Maanvi shared that she never considered herself fat or unattractive till she joined the industry and people started to tell her that she wasn’t skinny enough to play a lead and wasn’t fat enough to play a fat girl’s character. She then went on to confidently respond to such people that normal girls look like this and she will not take anyone’s viewpoints on her body as it is nobody else’s business.

Watch her tell the whole story and how she came out more positive from it in the full episode below.