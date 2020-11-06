Don’t worry about Biden, Canada’s oilpatch doesn’t need Keystone XL anymore: Eric Nuttall

Article content

Eric Nutall, senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, speaks with ’s Larysa Harapyn about how the oil and gas sector is “incredibly undervalued,” what energy investors want (higher share prices) and why in today’s reality, Canadian producers really don’t need the contentious Keystone XL pipeline anymore.

Nutall also has some thoughts about the fear of peak oil demand and how it will actually bring on a supply crisis and a price shock.

“Hydrocarbons will be with us for many, many decades, not years, but decades to come,” he says.