Donald Trump Will Run For President Again If He Loses

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

As Joe Biden seems poised to win the election, the White House says that Donald Trump will run again for president.

“After this election’s over, who is the leading Republican candidate in 2024? And I think now, folks are starting to realize, ‘Wait a second, if Donald Trump loses, he might be the guy,'”White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who now serves as U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland, said during an online address for the Institute of International and European Affairs.

“And I’m telling you, absolutely. Absolutely. I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics. I would absolutely put him on the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024. He doesn’t like losing,” Mulvaney said.

