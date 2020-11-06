Donald Trump Will Run For President Again If He Loses

As Joe Biden seems poised to win the election, the White House says that Donald Trump will run again for president.

“After this election’s over, who is the leading Republican candidate in 2024? And I think now, folks are starting to realize, ‘Wait a second, if Donald Trump loses, he might be the guy,'”White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who now serves as U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland, said during an online address for the Institute of International and European Affairs.

“And I’m telling you, absolutely. Absolutely. I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics. I would absolutely put him on the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024. He doesn’t like losing,” Mulvaney said.

TRUMP RESPONDS TO HIS DISRESPECT OF WOMEN

If Trump does decide to run again, he would be the first president to do so in 132 years. The last time a former president did this was the 22nd and 24th president, Grover Cleveland.

He would be again running against Kanye West, who already has his eyes set on 2024.