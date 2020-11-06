Donald Trump branded “pathetic” after repeating baseless claims of US election cheating

Donald Trump has repeated a series of baseless allegations to claim he is being cheated out of the US presidential election.

The Republican incumbent alleged he was the victim of interference from “phony polls” as well as “big media, big money and big tech” after launching legal battles to stay in office.

In an extraordinary White House press conference, Trump said: “If you count the legal votes I easily won. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

His remarks, all of which came without any evidence, came in stark contrast to Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s earlier on Thursday when he stressed “each ballot must be counted” and said he has “no doubt” he will eventually win.

The election remains too close to call after polls closed on Tuesday, but former vice-president Biden remains the favourite after winning three key battleground states.

All eyes are on Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.







(Image: REUTERS)



Trump, however, has continued to question the legitimacy of the election and legal action has begun to either stop the counting of votes or insist his team be provided greater access to scrutinise the process.

Addressing the White House press room, the president baselessly said media polling was “election interference in the truest sense of that word”.

He continued his criticism of postal votes and said the Republicans were “winning in all the key locations” but that their leads then “started miraculously getting whittled away in secret”.

“The pollsters got it knowingly wrong,” Trump said. “There was no blue wave that they predicted, they thought there was going to be a big blue wave – that was false, it was done for suppression reasons.”

As the presidency remained on a knife-edge, Biden used a measured tone to say “democracy is sometimes messy, it sometimes requires a little patience”.

“Each ballot must be counted and that’s what we’re going to see going through now and that’s how it should be,” he said from a stage in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, next to his running mate Kamala Harris.

“We continue to feel very good about where things stand, we have no doubt that when the count is finished senator Harris and I will be declared the winners.

“So I ask everyone to stay calm, all the people to stay calm, the process is working, the count is being completed and we’ll know very soon.”

Elections are run by individual state, county and local governments and Trump’s public comments have no impact on the tallying of votes across the country.

The Trump campaign requested a recount in Wisconsin and filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

Republican pundit SE Cupp, formerly of Fox News and now with CNN, said: “This is a sad, small man, incoherently rattling off his grievances, because there’s literally nothing else he can do to stop what’s happening – legally and legitimately.”

Television personality Demi Burnett said the president’s “demeanour seems sad and defeated”, while comedian John Fugelsang said the speech was “overmedicated lethargic gibberish even by Combover Caligula’s standards”.

Dr Eugene Gu, who won a lawsuit against Trump in 2018 for blocking him on Twitter, said the president “sounded totally beaten down and defeated”.

Democratic activist Scott Dworkin added: “Trump is ranting right not saying a bunch of nonsense and lies. He looks super tired and defeated.”

Journalist Molly Knight said the president “looks so pathetic and weak. Defeated, humiliated, over. He can’t even put his heart into these lies”.

And in a comment made on CNN and picked up widely on Twitter, network anchor Anderson Cooper said Trump was “like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realising his is over, but he just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him, including the country”.