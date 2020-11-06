Dolphins enter intensive COVID-19 protocol

Despite concerns associated with the situation, the Dolphins still expect to travel and face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

“The health and safety of the team is the most important thing. We feel good about how we’ve handled the situation,” coach Brian Flores told reporters, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “We’ve been in constant contact with the league this morning. We’re working in conjunction with the league about whatever the next steps are. It’s 2020 so things are ever-changing. We’ve got to be able to adapt, be flexible.”

Flores added he doesn’t expect the game’s status to change heading into the weekend.

“We wouldn’t fly if we felt like there was any situation where we would create any outbreak,” he said. “If we do fly, it’s because we feel like we’ve got it contained and that’s kind of the feeling now.”

It’s not yet known if any Miami players have been deemed “high-risk close contacts” of the assistant coach and would have to isolate away from the team through the weekend.

Members of the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers missed Thursday’s prime-time contest due to coronavirus-related issues. Elsewhere around the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns have all been hit with positive tests and/or close-contact cases since last weekend.