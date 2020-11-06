Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge returns to Maratha Mandir as theatres reopen

The pandemic affected all businesses alike. Everything was shut for almost seven months and slowly started heading back to normal one the Unlock phase began. But, the movie business is taking the longest to head back to how it was as theatres have now finally been allowed to reopen in Maharashtra. The state had till very recently not given a green flag to theatres to reopen but from November 5, they allowed all theatres to work with 50% capacity. In such a scenario, Mumbai’a popular Maratha Mandir will now again air Dilwali Dulhania Le Jayenge as its opening show like it has been happening for 25 years now. And from today, the film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will be running in Maratha Mandir again after a break of eight months.

The executive director of Maratha Mandir, Manoj Desai, told a leading daily, “The day the cinema halls open in Mumbai, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ will be back in the matinee show. It was always the first show of the day and that tradition will continue; we had to discontinue it only because of the COVID19 pandemic. When the film was released 25 years ago, I remember Maratha Mandir ran to packed houses for each show for months. That was the magic of a beautiful story, a fresh on-screen pair, great music, superb performances and fabulous locales. It had such an aspirational value for the audience. People loved it, some even remembered dialogues by heart in just a few weeks of the film’s release.” Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.