DaBaby Seeking Therapy Following Brother’s Suicide

The ‘Rockstar’ hitmaker reveals his plan to seek treatment for his mental health while urging his fans to check in on their loved ones following the shocking death of his older brother.

Hip-hop star DaBaby is planning to seek therapy to come to terms with his brother’s suicide – and he’s pleading with fans to get help for mental health issues too.

Father-of-four Glen Johnson, 34, reportedly took his own life in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday (03Nov20), hours after posting a video of himself online, showing him crying about the way his life had turned out as he sat in a car with a gun.

The “Rockstar” rapper is now using his platform to highlight the importance of mental health as he continues to mourn his older brother’s death.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, DaBaby wrote, “#MentalHealthAwareness! If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway (sic).”

“You suffer from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) take that s**t serious & get help!” he continued. “I’m bouta get a therapist my d**n self (sic)!”

DaBaby concluded his public service announcement by giving a nod to his late sibling, adding, “#LongLiveG,” alongside a black heart and dove emojis.

Hours earlier, he issued a personal plea to God. “Death don’t phase me at all, watching my family suffer does,” he began.

“GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don’t worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don’t… Amen (sic).”