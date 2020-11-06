DaBaby Reacts To Brother’s Suicide: Death Don’t Phase Me At All!!

DaBaby has broken his silence following the suicide of his brother.

“Death don’t phase me at all, watching my family suffer does,” he wrote. “GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don’t worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don’t Amen.”

Glen Johnson died in North Carolina on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

But before killing himself, Glen went on Instagram and said he was “tired of living.” He also seemed to be directing some of his anger and frustration with life towards his famous brother DaBaby where he said, “you think cause you famous? Do what you do. I’m at peace, so you be at peace.”

Shortly after news spread of Glen’s death, DaBaby took to Instagram to share lyrics from the intro track on his album “KIRK,” which mentions Johnson.

“My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family/Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy, n*gga,” DaBaby raps in the song. He then captioned the story: “I would’ve gave up all I had to see you happy n*gga.”