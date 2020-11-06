DaBaby Reacts To Brother’s Suicide: Death Don’t Phase Me At All!!

DaBaby has broken his silence following the suicide of his brother.

“Death don’t phase me at all, watching my family suffer does,” he wrote. “GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don’t worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don’t Amen.”

Glen Johnson died in North Carolina on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

