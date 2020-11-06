CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – CVS Health Corp (NYSE:) reported on Friday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $1.66 on revenue of $67.06B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.33 on revenue of $66.51B.

CVS Health Corp shares are down 17% from the beginning of the year, still down 20.28% from its 52 week high of $77.03 set on November 25, 2019. They are under-performing the which is up 8.66% from the start of the year.

CVS Health Corp follows other major Services sector earnings this month

CVS Health Corp’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on October 29, who reported EPS of $12.37 on revenue of $96.15B, compared to forecasts EPS of $7.41 on revenue of $92.78B.

Alibaba ADR had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $18 on revenue of $155.06B, compared to forecast for EPS of $14.18 on revenue of $155.88B.

