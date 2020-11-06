Crypto trading platform Bybit partners with soccer club Borussia Dortmund By Cointelegraph

Crypto trading platform Bybit partners with soccer club Borussia Dortmund
Top-tier German soccer club Borussia Dortmund, or BVB, is entering a multi-year partnership with the crypto trading platform Bybit.
At present, details of what the partnership will involve, beyond mutual brand outreach, remain slight. In a statement for Cointelegraph, Bybit CEO Ben Zhou pointed to BVB’s huge popularity, characterizing its fan base as the seventh-largest in the world. He said:
