Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

America waits, but the virus does not

While Americans are transfixed with the razor’s edge presidential election results, the country’s coronavirus situation has become catastrophically bad — and continues to worsen.

Less than hours after the U.S. broke its daily national case record, it added 121,500 more cases — more than Japan, Egypt or Hungary have recorded during the entire pandemic. Twenty-eight states have added more cases in the last week than in any other period.

It’s hard to imagine a more alarming moment since early April, when 2,000 people were dying a day, and there are few signs that things will improve in the near future. The country has recorded well above 1,000 deaths every day since Election Day, and infection rates in hot spots are accelerating. Governors across the country continue to plead daily with Americans to take the virus seriously.

“Colorado, I love you. This is an intervention,” said Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado. The state recorded more than 3,800 cases yesterday, around 900 more than its previous record, and hospitalizations have risen to their highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.