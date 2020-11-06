Cops Reportedly Have Video Of YNW Melly Admitting To Killing His Friends!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

YNW Melly may be getting sued by the families of his alleged victims, but his legal troubles are about to take a turn for the worse as investigators reportedly have video of him confessing to the killings.

According to Complex, In a court hearing in August 2019, Broward County Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley played a video that she says was found on Melly’s phone — recorded one month to the day after Juvy and Sakchaser were killed.

