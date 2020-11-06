Cops Reportedly Have Video Of YNW Melly Admitting To Killing His Friends!!

YNW Melly may be getting sued by the families of his alleged victims, but his legal troubles are about to take a turn for the worse as investigators reportedly have video of him confessing to the killings.

According to Complex, In a court hearing in August 2019, Broward County Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley played a video that she says was found on Melly’s phone — recorded one month to the day after Juvy and Sakchaser were killed.

She says it’s “a video of Mr. Demons admitting to shooting two individuals in the head.”

“There’s no regret for the sh*t that I did for that n*gga to die,” Melly allegedly says in the video. He then allegedly puts a pen he’s holding to his head as if it’s a gun, mimics pulling the trigger before throwing up a Bloods gang sign. Melly then says: “Both of them never say when.”

STORM OVER BROOKLYN TRAILER

Melly has denied being involved in the shootings — but if the video is real, this could hurt him during his trial.