Consider these seven things before starting a side gig as a freelancer

Pitch-perfect presentations

Ah, the pitch. One of the most frustrating things about being a freelancer is waiting to hear back on a pitch. Sizle lets you create, share, and track high-converting presentations with just a few clicks. Beyond creation, this platform enables you to know exactly when your documents are opened and even lets you see what slides engaged your viewers the most with slide-by-slide analytics. Shorten your sales cycle and close more deals with this lifetime subscription to Sizle Pro Design Platform.

Project management mastery

Ultimately, as a freelancer, you want to get those big gigs that enable you to contract out team members or consult with an existing team as an expert in your field, and that means you have got to be able to hold your own as a project manager. Hubstaff Tasks Premium is an agile-focused project management tool with built-in time-tracking, sprints, daily stand-ups, timelines, roadmaps, and more. Stay in scope and on time with a lifetime subscription to Hubstaff Tasks Premium.

Have your work speak for yourself

When you are building your freelance business, you’ve got to have reach, and there’s no better way to boost it than with some earned media. Having a press kit on your site that’s professional and inviting will make your business shine for journalists and potential clients alike. PressKitHero is a streamlined, easy-to-use tool that enables you to build, host, and edit all-important press kits. Impress potential clients and media with awards, works, videos, logos, and much more with this lifetime subscription to PressKitHero.