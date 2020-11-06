Christian McCaffrey expected to play against Chiefs

McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 and hasn’t played since. He was a full participant in practice this week and even pushed the team to allow him to play in last Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, though he was deemed not ready to compete.

The Stanford product has 41 carries for 156 yards and four touchdowns through two games this season. He also has 67 receiving yards.

McCaffrey was sensational for the Panthers last season, rushing for 1,387 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns with 1,005 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. The 24-year-old agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract with Carolina in April.