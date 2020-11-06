Chris Rock’s Election Instagram Post Is A Lot Of Us RN

“Oddly, I don’t feel like celebrating.”
So this has been quite the week, huh?
As Joe Biden pulls ahead in key states — like Georgia and Pennsylvania — it’s looking as if a Biden presidency is pretty darn likely.
One person who perfectly encapsulated how many people are feeling RN is none other than Chris Rock.
Posting on Instagram, Chris wrote, “Oddly I don’t feel like celebrating. I feel like Tom Hanks towards the end of [Cast Away].”
“I’m really happy the ship came but I don’t want to party. I just want to take a shower cut my hair eat a shrimp find Helen Hunt deliver my last package and figure out the rest of my life.”
I mean, sure, yeah, I feel this:
And, by the looks of it, so do many others:
We’ll keep you posted as the results continue to come in!
