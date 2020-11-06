Chris Rock’s Election Instagram Post Is A Lot Of Us RN

Bradley Lamb
“Oddly, I don’t feel like celebrating.”

So this has been quite the week, huh?

As Joe Biden pulls ahead in key states — like Georgia and Pennsylvania — it’s looking as if a Biden presidency is pretty darn likely.


One person who perfectly encapsulated how many people are feeling RN is none other than Chris Rock.


Posting on Instagram, Chris wrote, “Oddly I don’t feel like celebrating. I feel like Tom Hanks towards the end of [Cast Away].”

“I’m really happy the ship came but I don’t want to party. I just want to take a shower cut my hair eat a shrimp find Helen Hunt deliver my last package and figure out the rest of my life.”

I mean, sure, yeah, I feel this:

And, by the looks of it, so do many others:

We’ll keep you posted as the results continue to come in!

