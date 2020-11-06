Chicago Rapper King Von SHOT In Atlanta: Critical Condition! (Graphic Video)

Chicgo rap star King Von is believed to to be in critical condition after being shot in Atlanta early Friday morning, is hearing.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, a fight broke out between Von’s and another the crew of rapper, Quando Rondo, outside of Monaco Hookah Lounge, where gunshots were fired. Two people have been killed, others injured, and Von was brought to the hospital. There was also gunfire exchanged with police. 

