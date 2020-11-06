Chicago Rapper King Von SHOT In Atlanta: Critical Condition! (Graphic Video)

Chicgo rap star King Von is believed to to be in critical condition after being shot in Atlanta early Friday morning, is hearing.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, a fight broke out between Von’s and another the crew of rapper, Quando Rondo, outside of Monaco Hookah Lounge, where gunshots were fired. Two people have been killed, others injured, and Von was brought to the hospital. There was also gunfire exchanged with police.

Here’s how the AJC is reporting it:

“That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups,” Peek said. “Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well.” Two of the people injured by the gunfire were stable Friday morning, and one was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Peek said investigators believe the person hit by the vehicle was involved in the initial dispute. That person was expected to survive, he said.

It’s not clear whether Von was allegedly shot by police or rival.

The news comes after Von, who reps Chicago’s O-Block hard, was having a very public beef with rival Famous Dex.

More details are sure to come about the Atlanta shooting.

A video surfaced online, has learned, which purports to show Von shortly after he was shot. Warning the video is disturbing:

will be providing updates, when police confirm the status of King Von.