Busta Rhymes Wants To Battle Eminem, Lil Wayne Or Jay-Z In Verzuz Battle

T.I. may have passed on battling Busta Rhymes, but Busta said he’s up for battling Eminem, Lil Wayne or Jay-Z in a Verzuz battle.

“I would love to spar against anybody,” he said. “As long as their catalog is a powerful catalog because I don’t want to do a corny Verzuz,” he told Complex.

“I don’t wanna do no Verzuz with anybody whose catalog isn’t crazy. And I would love to do a Verzuz with somebody that I’m a fan of because I’m only trying to compete with somebody that brings the best out of me,” he continued.

“I would love to do a Verzuz with Eminem, I would love to do a Verzuz with Lil Wayne. I would love to do a Verzuz with Hov. I wouldn’t mind doing a Verzuz against two artists at the same time. I actually presented that before T.I. started talking like that.”

One thing is clear, Busta is itching for a Verzuz battle but nobody seems willing to step into the arena with him.