Bulls keep running as Bitcoin price notches a new 2020 high at $15,950 By Cointelegraph

Data from Cointelegraph Markets shows the pair briefly rose to $15,950 before retracing to $15,500. According to crypto analytics platform Messari, Bitcoin has now spent more than 20 days above the $15,000 barrier and 19 days above $15,109. This represents roughly 0.4% of the crypto asset’s life since it was created in 2009.

In the last 24 hours, the price of (BTC) rose by more than 10%, breaching the $15,000 handle for the first time since January 2018, and reaching a new 2020 high at $15,950.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.