Bulls keep running as Bitcoin price notches a new 2020 high at $15,950 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Bulls keep running as Bitcoin price notches a new 2020 high at $15,950

In the last 24 hours, the price of (BTC) rose by more than 10%, breaching the $15,000 handle for the first time since January 2018, and reaching a new 2020 high at $15,950.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets shows the pair briefly rose to $15,950 before retracing to $15,500. According to crypto analytics platform Messari, Bitcoin has now spent more than 20 days above the $15,000 barrier and 19 days above $15,109. This represents roughly 0.4% of the crypto asset’s life since it was created in 2009.

BTC/USD daily chart. Source: Messari