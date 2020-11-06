BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, LINK, BNB, LTC, DOT, ADA, BSV By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 11/6: BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, LINK, BNB, LTC, DOT, ADA, BSV
The United States Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently said that additional fiscal stimulus could result in a stronger recovery. He also emphasized that the Fed had enough tools to support the economy.
After the winner of the U.S. election is announced, the focus of lawmakers could shift to the next stimulus package. However, additional money printing will only worsen the existing national debt which is currently at $27.2 trillion.
