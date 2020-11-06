Brazil's Superior Court of Justice was hit by a major ransomware attack this week, suspending all sessions until Nov. 10; Bolsonaro claims attackers were found (Angelica Mari/ZDNet)

Angelica Mari / ZDNet:

Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice was hit by a major ransomware attack this week, suspending all sessions until Nov. 10; Bolsonaro claims attackers were found  —  The organization is working to recover its systems environment; president Jair Bolsonaro said the authors have been identified.

