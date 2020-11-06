Big Gold’s next big problem: How to pump up production with the commodity on the cusp of a new rally

Article content continued

Agnico posted US$267 million in free cash flow during the quarter and raised its dividend to US$0.35, a 1.8 per cent yield. Citigroup Global Markets analyst Alexander Hacking described the company as “the best long-term record on capital allocation in the North American gold sector.”

In Boyd’s view, however, the steady upward march in gold price since it hit a low of US$1,450 per ounce in March, has been overshadowed by other events until the third quarter. The coronavirus pandemic, for example, forced many companies to shut down all or some of their mines, for weeks to months, which obscured production numbers in the second quarter.

Gold broke US$2,000 per ounce in August before slipping below US$1,900 in the past few months. But the yellow metal had its best week since July, closing at US$1,949.81 on Friday, in a post-election surge.

Boyd said that historically, the number of mergers and acquisitions in the sector increase as gold prices move higher; and consolidation is necessary because there are too many gold producers “relative to the opportunity set.”

“The challenge for the mining industry is really to find opportunities to grow in a way that actually improves the business,” said Boyd. “It’s a lot easier to grow if you don’t actually care whether it improves the business.”

The memory of the last time gold prices hit US$1,900 in 2011 remains fresh in many of the gold mining CEOs’ minds. After hitting their peak, gold prices began a long slide and eventually settled into a range between US$1,150 and US$1,300 per ounce, at which point some gold mining projects were no longer economically feasible or profitable.