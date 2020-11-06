Beyond and All of You to Apple Arcade

Apple has brought two new games, Reigns: Beyond from Devolver Digital and All of You from Alike Studio, to its fast-growing Apple Arcade catalogue of titles, which now features more than 140 games.
In Reigns Beyond, the player is part of an intergalactic indie rock band trying to rise its way to “stardom” by travelling to different planets and playing gigs on a quest to fame and fortune.
All of You is an accessible, family-friendly puzzle adventure game where the player can play and pause time in every part of the title in order to unveil different paths for their character.
Apple Arcade costs $5.99 CAD/month and includes access to games across iOS, iPadOS and macOS. The gaming subscription platform is also included in the tech giant’s new ‘Apple One‘ subscription platform, offering Apple Music, Apple TV+, 50GB of iCloud storage and Apple Arcade for $15.95 per month.