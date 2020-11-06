Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals 2020: Lights, Speakers, Vacuums

Black Friday deals are already underway and loads of gadgets are seeing big discounts. If you’ve been on the lookout for smart devices — robot vacuums, smart speakers, video doorbells, and more — Black Friday season is the best time to get shopping. With so many deals popping up on every big tech retail site, we’ve made your job easier, curating the best Black Friday smart home deals available right here. All you need to do is start shopping!

We’ve also rounded up the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals, Black Friday video doorbell deals, and the best Black Friday Amazon Echo deals if you’re on the hunt for any specific smart home gadgets.

The best smart home deals happening now

Black Friday deals started way earlier than anticipated this year and you can already find loads of smart home gadgets seeing record-breaking discounts. Here are the best Black Friday smart home deals live right now.

How to choose a smart home device

There are a lot of smart home devices available out there so here’s a few pointers to help you shop — no matter what product you’re looking for.

Smart home speakers

Most smart home speakers usually act as hubs, providing you with the ability to control every other smart home device in your house. There are three main smart home speakers to choose from: Amazon Echo speakers, Google Nest speakers, and Apple HomePods. Echo speakers like the Echo Dot function with Alexa and are the most compatible devices out there. You can link to thousands of accessories with Alexa — more than any other smart assistant combined. Apple’s newest HomePod is also a worthy contender, now featuring upgraded speaker capabilities and enhanced Siri voice-recognition. Google’s Nest Audio speaker is also a gamechanger, featuring better audio qualities than its predecessors and newer more advanced Google Assistant skills. At the end of the day, all three brands create high-quality smart speakers — it’s just a matter of preference. If you already have a couple of Apple products go with the HomePod. If you’ve always been partial to Amazon, go with an Alexa enabled smart hub. You can also hold out to see which smart hub speaker has the best deals and make your decision that way.

Video doorbells

Apart from voice assistant compatibility here’s a few questions you might want to ask yourself before you buy a new smart doorbell. Does your doorbell have night-vision? Does it support wide-angle recording? Is there inbuilt motion detection? Do you have a live stream of your front door at all times? These simple questions can really help you decide if your smart doorbell is giving you everything that you’re paying for. Also, make sure to check if you need existing doorbell wiring for your new smart doorbell. If you’re not sure about what kind of wiring you need, stick with a battery-operated video doorbell to be safe.

Robot vacuums

Not sure how to choose a robot vacuum? A few basic features to keep in mind are the run time, air filtration capabilities, navigational features like cliff detect sensors, suction and brush cleaning capabilities, and of course whether or not your robot vacuum functions with your chosen smart home ecosystem. iRobot Roombas are some of the most popular robot vacuums out there and will feature some of the best deals so look out for that.

Thermostats

Apart from offering the obvious Wi-Fi connectivity, there are certain small features that set a good smart thermostat apart from a great smart thermostat. Look out for inbuilt humidity sensors, motion detection features that automatically adjust the temperature when you enter the room, and geofencing abilities that allow your device to know when you’re away or at home. There are other smaller features like vacation scheduling to look out for as well if you’re looking to get particular. If you’re part of the Google ecosystem, the Nest Learning Thermostat is a great choice and always has a good deal going on.

Lights and more

There are a lot of other smart home accessories to keep in mind. Smart lights are one of them. Philips Hue smart lights are probably one of the most popular and most compatible smart lights currently on the market. You can also get their lighting starter kit at big discounts. Other smart home compatible products include certain Instant Pots which come with Alexa built-in and even coffee makers if you’re looking for a hands-free beverage experience.

Where to find the best smart home device sales

Most big tech retail giants have ongoing Black Friday sales right now. Here’s a few to keep in mind while you shop:

Amazon Black Friday: You can already get everything from the Echo Dot (3rd gen), to compatible light fixtures and even video doorbells at low prices right now. Check out the rest of the available holiday deals right now.

You can already get everything from the Echo Dot (3rd gen), to compatible light fixtures and even video doorbells at low prices right now. Check out the rest of the available holiday deals right now. Best Buy Black Friday: A ton of Echo devices and Ring video doorbells are currently discounted at Best Buy. Start your Black Friday shopping today.

Walmart Black Friday: Everything from smart plugs to light bulbs, and even a few home security devices are heavily discounted at Walmart right now. Check out the rest of their Black Friday sales and start shopping now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























