Best Black Friday Microsoft Surface Deals 2020

The huge surge in demand for online shopping this year has led retailers to change up the holiday sale game a bit, and 2020’s Black Friday deals are already starting to go live. Computers are always a hot item during this annual stretch of holiday blowout sales and there are some already great Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals available, so if you’re after some of the best Windows machines on the market today, then we’ve got everything you need to score one at a discount.

You don’t have to limit your search to Microsoft Surface deals, however. There are also a ton of great Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday tablet deals on tap from the big online retailers, with plenty more coming down the pike as the day itself approaches.

Best Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals

How to choose a Microsoft Surface device during Black Friday

With everything from featherweight ultrabook laptops to tablets and 2-in-1s, the Microsoft Surface lineup has something for pretty much everybody. When choosing the Surface device that’s right for you, a good first step is to decide what type of computer you want. Do you need a more traditional laptop, a Windows tablet, or a 2-in-1 convertible that can pull double duty as both?

The star of the Surface stable is the Surface Pro line, which happens to feature our favorite Surface devices. In fact, when paired with a Type Cover Keyboard, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is actually our top pick for the best 2-in-1 laptop right now, beating out more traditional models — if you can call these convertible laptops “traditional” — like the Dell XPS. There’s also the Microsoft Surface Go 2 to consider, and the 12-inch Surface Pro 7 and sleeker (but slightly less powerful) 13-inch Surface Pro X are easy to recommend to most people, too, due to this versatility; you can use it as a standalone tablet or a laptop, although one of our recurring complaints is that the Type Cover Keyboard has to be purchased separately. However, Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals are a great chance to score both in a bundle and save.

If you want something a bit cheaper, then the 10-inch Surface Go is a solid Windows tablet if iPads aren’t your thing. It’s definitely built more like a tablet than a 2-in-1 (even if it can be used with its own Type Cover Keyboard), so temper your expectations when it comes to hardware performance. On the laptop side of the spectrum sits the Microsoft Surface Laptop, which boasts a more traditional design, and the cutting-edge Microsoft Surface Book 2-in-1. These are legitimate laptops that come with either 13- or 15-inch screens, and the Surface Book is unique among 2-in-1s in that the display, rather than folding backwards on a 360-degree hinge, can be completely separated from the keyboard for use as a tablet.

The Microsoft Surface laptops are typically more expensive than the Surface Pro tablets, which is something to bear in mind if you’re on the fence about whether you need a more standard computer keyboard. For most users, something like the Surface Pro 7 paired with a Type Cover might be a better (and more budget-friendly) option, but the new 12-inch Surface Laptop Go is a viable choice if you’re on a budget but want a laptop that threads the needle between the pricier Surface laptops and more affordable Surface tablets. Whatever your needs are, though, these Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals are your surest way to save on one before 2021.

Where to find the best Microsoft Surface sales

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is running daily Holiday Dash deals from now through November 19 — the last Thursday before Thanksgiving — but Surface deals from this retailer might be somewhat scarce. Nonetheless, they do pop up on Amazon more frequently than some other Windows laptops, so check back every day to see if any Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals are among them.

Best Buy Black Friday: In contrast to Amazon, Best Buy is one of the best places to find Surface bargains online. These Windows laptops and 2-in-1s are marked down on Best Buy pretty much year-round (one of our favorites being the Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover bundle), making this retailer one of the hottest outlets for finding the best Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals in 2020.

Walmart Black Friday: Walmart sits somewhere in between Amazon and Best Buy when it comes to offering the best Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals this year, but there are some available. Many third-party sellers also sell on Walmart and are offering their own discounts, too, particularly on the Surface Book and Surface Laptop models.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























