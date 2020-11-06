Best Black Friday MacBook Deals 2020: Macbook Air and MacBook Pro

There’s no need to wait until Black Friday, which falls on November 27 this year, to pick up a great new MacBook. Right now, most retailers — including Best Buy and Walmart — have started their Black Friday deals earlier than usual, so there are plenty of great Black Friday MacBook deals to choose from already. Some retailers are even offering to refund the difference if prices drop even further, which means now is the perfect time to buy with no risk to you.

Whether you’re looking for a brand new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch, or a high-end MacBook Pro 16-inch, you’re in luck and we’ve rounded up the best offers there. Want to look for something a little more general? There are plenty of great Black Friday laptop deals as well as Black Friday Apple deals for when you need something else. We’ve rounded up all the best available Black Friday MacBook deals below, along with some advice on what to look for when shopping for a new MacBook this holiday season.

Best Black Friday MacBook deals

How to choose a MacBook during Black Friday

Perhaps you’re not sure where to begin. If so, the key to getting the best Black Friday MacBook deal for you is to know what you want. It’s not a good offer if you buy the wrong laptop for you so it’s smart to do some research.

Apple MacBooks can be broken down into three different models right now so let’s briefly take a look at what they offer. If you need even more advice, our MacBook Buyer’s Guide has you covered.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is the most portable option of the three types of MacBook currently available. Lightweight and sleek, you get a 13-inch Retina display in the thinnest built yet from a MacBook Air. It’s also the most affordable pick of the bunch so it’s the ideal way to dip your toe into the MacBook lifestyle. It’s not as fast as the MacBook Pro and there’s no fully integrated Touch Bar but that’s not really the purpose of the MacBook Air. Instead, it’s ideally suited for college students and folks working from home who need to keep their costs down.

Need to know more? Our MacBook Air buying guide has the full breakdown.

MacBook Pro 13-inch

If you’re willing to spend a little more then the MacBook Pro 13-inch is the mid-range laptop choice as far as MacBooks are concerned. The MacBook Pro is faster and more powerful than the Air so it’s a great choice if you multi-task frequently with your work. It also weighs a little more than the Air and it’s a bit thicker but it’s still highly portable and has a good battery life. This one’s a good bet if you plan on using your MacBook a little more than simply typing up documents, although it doesn’t quite pack a punch.

We’ve looked at the MacBook Pro 13-inch in further depth in our MacBook Pro 13-inch’s buying guide. Or if you’re unsure between this model and the Air, take a look at our MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro 13 comparison.

MacBook Pro 16-inch

The MacBook Pro 16-inch is Apple’s high-end MacBook choice. It’s heavier than the others because it has a 16-inch Retina display but it also has a more powerful processor and a dedicated graphics card — the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M. If you want to play some games on your MacBook Pro, or you’re looking for a laptop for video editing, then the MacBook Pro 16-inch is a great choice. Just expect to pay a fair bit more for the pleasure than with other MacBooks.

If you want to know more about the MacBook Pro 16-inch, our MacBook Pro 16-inch buying guide has you covered.

Where to find the best MacBook sales

Amazon Black Friday : Always a reliable source of good discounts, Amazon has discounts on the MacBook Air and select MacBook Pro models.

: Always a reliable source of good discounts, Amazon has discounts on the MacBook Air and select MacBook Pro models. Best Buy Black Friday : Best Buy has its Black Friday Price Guaranteed offer which means it’s one of the best places to shop, ensuring you always get the best deal.

: Best Buy has its Black Friday Price Guaranteed offer which means it’s one of the best places to shop, ensuring you always get the best deal. Walmart Black Friday: With Walmart offering to refund the difference should they drop the price between now and Black Friday, you’re safe in the knowledge of getting the best deal early on.

