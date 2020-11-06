Best Black Friday iPhone Deals 2020: iPhone 11 and iPhone 12

As many of us are shopping online right now, Black Friday deals have arrived earlier than usual this year so that retailers and distribution partners alike can deal with the influx of online orders they’re receiving. There are some very tempting Black Friday smartphone deals available right now that may give you the incentive you need to upgrade your older phone or to snap up a special gift for a friend or family member. But if you’re specifically after an Apple gadget, then we’ve got all the best Black Friday iPhone deals right here.

You might even save enough cash to pair your new iPhone with one of these Black Friday Apple Watch deals. Make sure to keep this page bookmarked, as we will be adding new deals regularly as the event draws closer. And if you’re looking for deals on other Apple devices too, then also check out the best Black Friday Apple deals available right now.

Best Black Friday iPhone deals

How to Choose an iPhone During Black Friday

Apple stuff doesn’t go on sale that often so these big holiday sales are your best chance to score one at a discount. There will be plenty of Black Friday iPhone deals to choose from, but with eight current iPhones on the market, taking the time to sort through them all might prevent you from scoring the right deal before it sells out. You can start by looking at our guide to the best iPhone to buy in 2020, and you’ll want to narrow down your choices a bit ahead of time by setting a budget and figuring out what screen size and features you want or need.

The 2019 iPhone lineup includes the 6.1-inch iPhone 11, 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max, which all feature similar internal hardware built on the A13 Bionic chipset. Earlier this year, Apple added the second-generation 4.7-inch iPhone SE to the 13th generation iPhone stable. It features the same A13 Bionic chip inside an iPhone 8 body and represents a very affordable alternative to the flagship models — it currently stands as the cheapest new iPhone you can buy — so if you like smaller phones, it’s a good pick (the iPhone 11 Pro is roughly the same size given its much slimmer bezels, but it’s also considerably more expensive).

For the 2020 fall season, Apple again rolled out four devices for the 14th iPhone generation. These include the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, which stand as the more affordable flagship devices similar to the iPhone 11) alongside the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which are the more premium models. These all run on the latest A14 Bionic chipset and feature a return to the classic squared-off design that we haven’t seen since the days of the iPhone 5, along with some other upgrades such as enhanced camera modules.

Black Friday sales are a great time to score older stuff at their lowest-ever prices, and the oldest iPhones we recommend that are still good performers in 2020 are 2018 models including the 5.8-inch iPhone XS, 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max, and the budget-friendly 6.1-inch iPhone XR. There aren’t a ton of these floating around anymore and we suspect they might get discontinued soon, but they might be some of the best Black Friday iPhone deals if you want something even cheaper than the 2020 iPhone SE. Amazon has them in Renewed condition (refurbished to work and look like new) for cheap, and some carriers, particularly prepaid service providers, are still selling them new.

Where to find the best iPhone Sales Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is a great place to look for iPhone deals on carrier-unlocked devices if you want to bring a phone to a service provider of your choice. Amazon also offers quite a few renewed iPhones, which are in like-new condition, for very nice discounts.

Amazon is a great place to look for iPhone deals on carrier-unlocked devices if you want to bring a phone to a service provider of your choice. Amazon also offers quite a few renewed iPhones, which are in like-new condition, for very nice discounts. Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has quite a few iPhone deals on offer, but pretty much all of them require activation with AT,amp;T, Verizon, or T-Mobile/Sprint. However, the deals are often quite good if you’re already a customer or are looking to switch carriers.

Best Buy has quite a few iPhone deals on offer, but pretty much all of them require activation with AT,amp;T, Verizon, or T-Mobile/Sprint. However, the deals are often quite good if you’re already a customer or are looking to switch carriers. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart offers some nice standalone discounts on prepaid iPhones tied to services like Straight Talk, Total Wireless, and Walmart’s own Family cellular plan. Walmart also sometimes has worthy upgrade deals for AT,amp;T and Verizon customers that can let you save on the latest iPhones.

