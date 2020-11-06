Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2020: iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Pro

With both retailers and shipping companies flying by the seat of their pants to keep up with increased online shopping, the Black Friday deals have started a few weeks earlier than usual this year. This means you can take advantage of the many Black Friday iPad deals that are already happening now and save big on a brand new Apple tablet — be it the iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Mini, or iPad Pro. There’s no harm in ordering now, either: Most retailers, including Best Buy, are promising to refund the difference if prices drop even further between now and November 28.

These Black Friday iPad deals are just a fraction of the Black Friday tablet deals we’re seeing today. You’ll need to act fast if you were hoping to use these discounts as a chance to do your holiday shopping on the cheap, however. Delivery dates are already as far back as the end of November for select models, so it’s only a matter of time until the delays stretch into December. Fortunately, we’ve also rounded up all the other Black Friday Apple deals available right now, so if you’re hoping to give the gift of an Apple Watch or iPhone, we have you covered there too.

Best Black Friday iPad Deals

How to Choose an iPad During Black Friday

There’s no shortage of fantastic Black Friday iPad deals to choose from today, but which model should you buy? For most, the run-of-the-mill iPad 10.2 is the one to choose, so much so we named it the best tablet on the shelves right now. It’s large and powerful enough to make it a pleasure to use for watching the latest must-see show on Netflix and getting some work done while you’re away from your computer, but cheap enough to cater to all. If you’re after something a bit smaller and more portable but with the same power, the iPad Mini is the model to choose.

This leaves the iPad Air and the iPad Pro. Let’s start with the latter: If you’re looking for a tablet to replace your computer, the iPad Pro is the one to choose. It comes in two size variants — 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch — and has the chops to cope with some intense multitasking action, be it watching a movie and working on a spreadsheet at the same time, browsing the web and responding to email, or even using two applications side-by-side. The iPad Air, on the other hand, is the answer looking those wishing the iPad 10.2 had a better screen and camera.

Where to Find the Best iPad Sales

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is offering steep discounts on the entire iPad line today. That’s right — the iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro are all discounted.

Amazon is offering steep discounts on the entire iPad line today. That’s right — the iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro are all discounted. Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has the iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini discounted, as well as a handful of tablets from other manufacturers, making it a fantastic destination to shop around.

Best Buy has the iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini discounted, as well as a handful of tablets from other manufacturers, making it a fantastic destination to shop around. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart, like Best Buy, has the iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini in its sales bins, in addition to some cheap tablets from other brands.

