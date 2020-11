Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky may not start another game for Chicago this season, not only because Nick Foles took over as QB1, but because he’s struggling with a shoulder injury.

Trubisky traveled to Los Angeles to consult with Dr. Neal ElAttrache about whether or not his injury required surgical repair, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It was determined that Trubisky does not need surgery, and he’ll continue to rehab in Chicago.