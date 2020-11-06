Barnhart’s burning questions for Week 7

Tony Barnhart | SEC Network

We only have four games on the SEC schedule this Saturday but they will provide us more than enough good storylines to hold our attention:

Georgia will be going for its fourth straight win over Florida when the two teams meet for the 99th time in Jacksonville.

After a week off to recover from a 52-24 thrashing at LSU, South Carolina (2-3) returns to Williams-Brice Stadium really needing a win against improving Texas A,amp;M (4-1).

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks played one of his best games of the season (23 of 31, 239 yards, 3 TD) last week against Texas A,amp;M. Can he keep it up against Tennessee (2-3)?

So here we go with our Five Burning Questions about SEC football for Saturday, Nov. 7:

So what’s REALLY at stake when No. 5 Georgia meets No. 8 Florida in Jacksonville?

You mean other than bragging rights?

Granted, anything can happen in the second half of the season. But when you look at the remaining schedules for the two teams, you have to believe that the winner of this game has the inside track to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 19.

Georgia (4-1) finishes at Missouri (2-3), vs. Mississippi State (1-4), at South Carolina (2-3) and home to Vanderbilt (0-4).

Florida (3-1) finishes with Arkansas (2-3), at Vanderbilt (0-4), Kentucky (2-4), at Tennessee (2-3), and LSU (2-3).

Georgia has won three straight SEC East championships. Florida is trying to get to Atlanta for the first time under Dan Mullen.

So is there an X-factor in the Florida-Georgia game?

Yes. There are actually two.

Georgia has one of the best defenses in college football, but the Bulldogs arrive in Jacksonville all banged up from last week’s game with Kentucky. As many as 4-5 starters could be missing. That list includes Georgia’s best defensive back, safety Richard LeCounte, who is out after being injured in a dirt bike accident. Georgia was counting on LeCounte to help with Florida tight end/wide receiver Kyle Pitts, a matchup nightmare.

Another X-factor for Florida is wide receiver Kadarius Toney, the former quarterback, who had three touchdowns last week against Missouri. Toney finally appears to be rounding into the explosive player we all thought he could be.

Can Texas A,amp;M handle success?

Last week, we told you that Texas A,amp;M was starting to get some love as a team that could finish 9-1 (with the only loss to Alabama) and possibly get into the discussion for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Aggies played well in beating Arkansas 42-31 last week and now they go to South Carolina (2-3), which can be a tough out at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Texas A,amp;M schedule appears manageable if the Aggies play close to their “A” game. But they do finish the regular season on Dec. 5 with a trip to Auburn. That game could be huge.

Statistical note: Texas A,amp;M quarterback Kellen Mond became the first player in school history to go over 10,000 yards of total offense last week. Mond needs four more touchdown passes to break the school record of 67 held by Jerrod Johnson (2007-2010).

Tennessee is in serious need of a bounce-back game. Will it come at Arkansas?

Traditionally, November has been a good month for Tennessee football. But this season, as we now know, is different.

After beating South Carolina (31-27) and Missouri (35-12) to open the season, there was reason for optimism in Big Orange Country. But then there were one-sided losses to Georgia (44-21), Kentucky (34-7), and No. 2 Alabama (48-17).

If the Vols (2-3) are going to get this season out of the ditch, they have to beat the Hogs (2-3) in Fayetteville. That’s because Tennessee still has No. 7 Texas A,amp;M, No. 24 Auburn, and No. 8 Florida on the schedule.

How badly does Mississippi State (1-4) need a win over Vanderbilt (0-4)?

This badly: Since opening the season with a 44-34 upset of LSU, it has been nothing but miles of bad road for the Bulldogs. They have lost four straight and simply have been struggling just to score.

Mississippi State lost to Alabama 41-0 last Saturday and this week it became official: running back Kylin Hill, the Bulldogs’ best player, has opted out for the rest of the season to address some personal concerns.

And the rest of the Mississippi State schedule includes a home game with Auburn, at Georgia, at Ole Miss and Missouri.

The flip side of the coin is that this could be Vanderbilt’s best and only chance for a win this season. After Saturday, the Commodores finish with Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, and Missouri.