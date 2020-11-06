Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.82% By .com

© . Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 up 0.82%



.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.82%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tabcorp Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 15.82% or 0.560 points to trade at 4.100 at the close. Meanwhile, News Corp B DRC (ASX:) added 13.66% or 2.60 points to end at 21.63 and Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:) was up 9.92% or 0.790 points to 8.750 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which fell 2.97% or 0.070 points to trade at 2.290 at the close. CSR Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.96% or 0.140 points to end at 4.590 and Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.66% or 2.75 points to 100.50.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 845 to 425 and 317 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 1.40% to 19.741.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.04% or 0.75 to $1946.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 1.24% or 0.48 to hit $38.31 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.08% or 0.44 to trade at $40.49 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.20% to 0.7268, while AUD/JPY fell 0.22% to 75.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 92.535.