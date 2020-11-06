Aubrey O’Day Me & Donald Trump Jr. Did Drugs Together!!

Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day continues to air out her dirty Dolad Trump Jr. laundry — this time alleging they did drugs together.

Aubrey responded to followers who speculated whether Donny Jr. was on cocaine — she denied ever seeing him use cocaine but said they did “many drugs together.”

She also recently claimed that he ex-lover hates his father — the president of the United States.

“Since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family.. -don jr HATES his father. -ivanka is a lesbian on the low. -eric f*cked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife,” she tweeted.

“And while we are at it.. I have texts of don jr telling me what a little sh*t asshole barron is,” Aubrey wrote. “That they were on the private jet and barron didn’t like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being assholes & liars!” The singer also noted that she believes the President is a racist.

“On apprentice, Trump used to say DAILY ‘they think I don’t like black people.. Arsenio tell them, you are one of my blacks’. HE IS A RACIST. PERIOD.”