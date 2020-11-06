Aubrey O’Day Me & Donald Trump Jr. Did Drugs Together!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day continues to air out her dirty Dolad Trump Jr. laundry — this time alleging they did drugs together.

Aubrey responded to followers who speculated whether Donny Jr. was on cocaine — she denied ever seeing him use cocaine but said they did “many drugs together.”

She also recently claimed that he ex-lover hates his father — the president of the United States.

“Since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family.. -don jr HATES his father. -ivanka is a lesbian on the low. -eric f*cked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife,” she tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR