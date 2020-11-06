Atlanta Police Says They Believe King Von Was Killed In Initial Shootout And Not By Police, Investigations Remains Active (Exclusive Details)

TSR Exclusive Details: Officials with the Atlanta Police Department are saying they believe King Von was shot and killed early this morning during a shootout with another group of men, squashing rumors that Von was possibly killed by police gunfire.

While Atlanta PD cautions the public that the investigation remains open and is “very active,” they tell us their investigators believe he was shot prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shootout.

King Von was not at the scene when police pulled up but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, dropped off by a private vehicle, police said.

Previous reports indicated that the police may have killed Von as they responded to a shootout and being that King Von was a native of Chicago, a purported dispatch recording from Chicago Police Department officers warning about the backlash police would receive for the killing went viral.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #TSRUpdatez—#AtlantaPD held a press conference to explain what happened in the #KingVon shooting last night. Meanwhile, an alleged recording from #ChicagoPD dispatch reveals officers are preparing for backlash following news that Von was allegedly shot by Atlanta PD A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 6, 2020 at 9:56am PST

As police continue to investigate the deadly shooting, fellow rappers, including King Von’s on-again off-again girlfriend Asian Doll, are publicly mourning the rising star on social media.

View this post on Instagram #TSRTakeAMoment: Many celebrities expressed their sadness over the news of #KingVon’s passing Keep his friends & family in prayer #Roomies :(@jerryphd ) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 6, 2020 at 10:10am PST

King Von was very close to other Chicago rappers including Lil’ Durk who has not publicly spoken on Von’s passing. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Atlanta Police Says They Believe King Von Was Killed In Initial Shootout And Not By Police, Investigations Remains Active (Exclusive Details) appeared first on The Shade Room.