Asian Doll And Other Celebrities Express Disbelief Over The Death Of Rapper King Von

Throughout social media, fans and several public figures have expressed their sadness in the passing of 26-year-old Chicago rapper King Von. News quickly spread of him being shot in Atlanta, which resulted in his untimely death. The rapper had just released an album ”Welcome To O Block,” which featured rappers Lil Durk, Polo G, and others.

Outside of his crew, Only The Family (OTF), other influential artists like Meek Mill, Lil Durk, Money Bagg Yo, YG, and K Michelle, shared heartfelt messages expressing disbelief.

K Michelle shared on Instagram, ”I’m honestly tired of us getting killed. Anybody that knows me knows how much I loved some King Von. I don’t listen to a lot of rap, but I listened to him and his storytelling daily. ” She continued saying the death of Von hit her hard.

However, the person who seemed to take his death the hardest was Asian Doll, King Von’s former girlfriend. The rapper shared multiple pictures and videos of the two throughout her social media platforms. Asian shared on Instagram, ”Come hold me, Von… I can’t do it without you. I’m empty. I just want to close my eyes and never open them again.”

In another post, she shared,” Been through hell and back, and I’ll do it all again over and over for centuries. Von, you showed me I had a heart. I finally found myself and was at peace with myself and everything we were going through, holding that s**t down because we knew how the outcome. It was going to be ok. I was going to ride till I die. I’m a lost soul. Somebody help me.”

Many artists, including Nicki Minaj, took to social media to lend some support to Asian Doll. Let’s keep King Von and his family in our prayers.

