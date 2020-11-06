Following the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro that released last month, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are now available to pre-order through the Apple Store and Canadian carriers.

While both new iPhone models are very similar to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, there are also a few notable differences.

For instance, the iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch display, making it the largest screen to ever be included in an iPhone. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also features a 12-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 2.5x optical zoom compared to the iPhone 12 Pro’s 2x.

Other camera upgrades include sensor-shift OIS with the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s 12-megapixel wide camera, offering better image stabilization, a faster f/1.6 aperture and a 47 percent larger sensor than its predecessor. Apple also claims that the iPhone 12 Pro Max features overall better low-light performance than the iPhone 12 Pro.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini’s display measures in at a minuscule 5.4-inches. Other than the size difference, the iPhone 12 mini features all of the same functionality as the rest of the iPhone 12 line, including 5G, the Super Retina XDR OLED display, Face ID, a refreshed design that takes inspiration from the iPad Pro and the retro iPhone 4 and even Apple’s new A14 bionic processor.

The iPhone 12 mini starts at $979 for the 64GB version and is available in ‘White,’ ‘Black,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Green,’ and ‘Product Red.’ On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,549 for the 128GB version and is available in ‘Graphite,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Gold’ and ‘Pacific Blue.’

Along with being available directly through Apple, several Canadian carriers will likely offer iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini pre-orders. So far, Bell is the only major carrier to have an active pre-order page for Pro Max and the 12 mini. This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are officially available on Friday, November 13th. Along with the remainder of its 2020 smartphone lineup, Apple’s various iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories, including the $79 Leather Wallet, $69 Silicon Case and $69 Clear Case are now available as well.

