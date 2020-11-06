Andrew Garfield, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett Tapped for ‘Brideshead Revisited’ TV Reboot

WENN

The upcoming remake of the classic television series originally fronted by Jeremy Irons will be jam-packed with big stars like Ralph Fiennes and Joe Alwyn.

Andrew Garfield, Ralph Fiennes, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, and Joe Alwyn lead the reported cast for a star-studded TV reboot of “Brideshead Revisited“.

The classic British TV serial, starring Jeremy Irons and Anthony Andrews, follows the life and romances of the protagonist Charles Ryder – including his friendship with the Flytes, a family of wealthy English Catholics who lives in a palatial mansion called Brideshead Castle.

According to the Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye, Garfield will take the part of anguished artist Ryder, previously played by Irons in the 1981 original, who befriends Alwyn’s aristocratic Sebastian Flyte while at Oxford University. His sister, Lady Julia – who comes between his friendship with Ryder – will be played by Mara.

Fiennes, meanwhile, has been chosen to play the Flyte siblings’ patriarch, Lord Marchmain, with Blanchett in negotiations to play their pious mother, Lady Marchmain, reported the Daily Mail.

Luca Guadagnino, best known for his movie “Call Me by Your Name“, will adapt Evelyn Waugh’s classic novel as well as direct the multi-part drama for the BBC and HBO. Filming is expected to start in spring, 2021.

