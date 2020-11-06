American Tribalism, Australian Reflections

The Australia Letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australia bureau. Sign up to get it by email.

The emotions I feel as an American watching the presidential election from Australia? So far, at least, it’s been a mix of surprise, disappointment, confusion, a dash of hope and some embarrassment.

The American process of democracy — with no independent election commission, with wide variations on voting procedures, with an Electoral College that sometimes contradicts the majority — certainly looks like an antiquated mess after covering efficient elections in Australia and New Zealand.

But in a year of Covid-19, I’ve also been thinking a lot about the divisions in America and the threat that widening divides pose to all democracies.

There’s a phrase in Latin that Americans learn as soon as they can read and hold money — e pluribus unum, which means “from the many, one.” It’s all over American currency. It was the motto proposed for the seal of the country by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson in 1776, and it was first used on an American coin in 1795.