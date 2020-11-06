‘American Housewife’: Holly Robinson Peete Cast in Season 5

Holly Robinson Peete is making friends with American Housewife: The actress will recur during the ABC sitcom’s current fifth season, our sister site reports.

Peete will play Tami, a close pal of Katie’s (Katy Mixon) from before the Ottos moved to Westport. Tami helped new mom Katie a lot, so when Tami relocates to Westport with her eight-year-old daughter, Katie is excited to return the favor.

Peete’s many TV credits include Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, 21 Jump Street and For Your Love. More recently, the actress has appeared on Chicago Fire, Mike & Molly and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Morning Show Mysteries.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Anthony Ramos (Broadway’s Hamilton, She’s Gotta Have It) will recur opposite Uzo Aduba in HBO’s In Treatment reboot, playing a therapy patient who works as a home health aide for a wealthy family’s adult son, per . Aduba stars in the reboot as a therapist working with a trio of patients while juggling her own issues; she steps in for Gabriel Byrne, who starred in the original 2008-10 HBO run.

* Netflix has renewed the European drama Young Wallander, chronicling Detective Kurt Wallander’s first case, for Season 2, per .

