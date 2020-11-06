Almost 80% of Square’s Cash App Q3 revenue was from Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Cash App, the Bitcoin-friendly mobile payments app from U.S. financial services firm Square, has reported (BTC) has overtaken all other revenue sources, making up almost 80% of its entire revenue in the third quarter.

In Square’s third-quarter report, Cash App’s Bitcoin-derived revenue of $1.63 billion in Bitcoin marked a massive increase of more than 1,100% when compared to the same period in 2019.