Allianz posts surprise 6% rise in third-quarter net profit By

FRANKFURT () – German insurer Allianz (DE:) on Friday posted an unexpected 6% rise in net profit in the third quarter from a year earlier, despite pressure on business from the coronavirus pandemic.
Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.063 billion euros ($2.44 billion) in the three months through September compares with 1.947 billion euros a year earlier. It was higher than a 1.626 billion euro consensus forecast.
($1 = 0.8464 euros)
